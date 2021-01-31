AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,494. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.