Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

