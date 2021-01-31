AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ACAN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
About AmeriCann
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.