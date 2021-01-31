AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACAN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

