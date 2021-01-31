American Research & Management Co. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $155.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.