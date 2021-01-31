American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 6,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

