American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.