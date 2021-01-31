American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000.

VUG stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

