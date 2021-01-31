American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,244,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,933,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $129.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

