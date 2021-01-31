American Equity Investment Life’s (AEL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.44.

AEL opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 225,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

