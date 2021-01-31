American BriVision (Holding) Co. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

American BriVision (Holding) Co. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for American BriVision (Holding) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for American BriVision (Holding)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of American BriVision (Holding) stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. American BriVision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.12.

American BriVision (Holding) Company Profile

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients.

