AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DIT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.