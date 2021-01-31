Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

