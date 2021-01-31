Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in January

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

