Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,869,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

