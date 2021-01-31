Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $23.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

