Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

