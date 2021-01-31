Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

APELY opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

