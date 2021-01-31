Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,637.46.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

