Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

