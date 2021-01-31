Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 412.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Alpha Bank A.E. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.98.

About Alpha Bank A.E.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

