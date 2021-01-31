Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 412.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Alpha Bank A.E. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.98.
About Alpha Bank A.E.
