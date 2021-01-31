Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALST opened at $0.09 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.