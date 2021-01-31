Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ALST opened at $0.09 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About Allstar Health Brands
