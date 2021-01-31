Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $383,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

