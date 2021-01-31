AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.28. 232,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,465. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,393,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,941 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,413,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

