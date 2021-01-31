Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.