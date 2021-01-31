Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,291. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.