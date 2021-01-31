Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Down 6.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.01. 1,846,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,682,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,873.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 657,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

