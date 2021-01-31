ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Reaches $21,586.14

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $21,586.14 and approximately $74,547.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

