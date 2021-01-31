Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

ALGN opened at $525.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.66.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

