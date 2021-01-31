Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.