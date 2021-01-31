Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DNB Markets lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

