Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DNB Markets lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

