Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

