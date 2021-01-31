Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

AIR stock opened at €83.20 ($97.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.46. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

