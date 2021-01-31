Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

