Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,238. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

