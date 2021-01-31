Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $34.71 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

