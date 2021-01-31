Agrello (DLT) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $5.73 million and $6.53 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Agrello has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,104,210 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.