AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGC has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

