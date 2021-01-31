African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $0.78 price objective on the stock.
AGGFF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
African Gold Group Company Profile
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.