Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.18 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

