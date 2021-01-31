Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 9,256,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,350,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.