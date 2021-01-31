Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 9,256,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,350,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The stock has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.