Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Up 20.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s stock price was up 20.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 10,234,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 2,846,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

