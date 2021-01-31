Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ADVM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. 599,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,576. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

