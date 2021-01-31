Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 451,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,128. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

