Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.85-2.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.85-$2.96 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.