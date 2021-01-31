Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe stock opened at $458.77 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

