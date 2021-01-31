adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded down €3.60 ($4.24) on Friday, hitting €262.00 ($308.24). The company had a trading volume of 779,175 shares. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €288.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €272.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.