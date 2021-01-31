Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 493,526 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $118,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,372,357 shares of company stock valued at $231,701,886. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

