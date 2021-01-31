Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ACCYY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 115,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,923. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

