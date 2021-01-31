Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,501 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

MYD stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.