Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 194 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.